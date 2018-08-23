The Nokia 3310 3G, Nokia 1, Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6.1 are now available in Canada, HMD Global announced on Thursday.
A variety of major Canadian retailers, including Best Buy Canada and Staples, are carrying the devices.
The Nokia 3310 3G is a modern take on a classic feature phone. HMD Global has updated the device to add a customizable interface, allowing users to adjust the placement and colours of icons.
HMD promises six-and-a-half hours of talk time and up to 27 days of standby time. The 3310 3G also includes Snake, because it just wouldn’t be the 3310 without Snake. The phone costs $90 CAD and is available online at Best Buy, Staples and Walmart. Staples is also selling the device in-store.
The Nokia 1, meanwhile, is HMD’s most affordable smartphone. It features a 5-inch IPS display with 854 x 480 pixel resolution, a 1.1GHz quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of internal storage (expandable to 128GB through microSD card), LTE connectivity and a 2,150mAh battery. It ships with an Android Go version of Android 8.1 Oreo. The Nokia 1 costs $130 in Canada. It’s available in-store and online at Best Buy and Staples.
Next up is the Nokia 3. It features a machined aluminum frame, 5-inch polarized LCD display with 720p resolution and Gorilla Glass protection. In addition, it features a quad-core MediaTek SoC with 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage (expandable up to an additional 256GB) and LTE, Wi-Fi, NFC and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity. It’s priced at $210, at Best Buy and Staples, and costs $170 at Canada Computers.
Then there’s the Nokia 5. It features a 5.2-inch display with 720p resolution and Gorilla Glass protection, a Snapdragon 430 chipset, 3GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage (expandable up to an additional 256GB), and LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and NFC connectivity. It’s priced at $280 at Best Buy and Staples, and costs $230 at Canada Computers.
Lastly, there’s the $400 Nokia 6.1. It’s available at Staples and features a 5.5-inch Full HD display, 3,000mAh battery, USB-C charging, a Snapdragon 630 processor, 32GB of internal storage and Android Oreo. At the moment, it’s available exclusively at Staples.
Source: Nokia
