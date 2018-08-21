PUBG 1.0 launches on Xbox One on September 4

PUBG Corp. has announced that its hit battle royale game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) will leave early access on Xbox One on September 4th.
The Preview Edition of PUBG launched on Xbox One in December 2017, while PC players received the full 1.0 version of the game during the same month.
With the official 1.0 launch, Xbox One players will be able to access a slew of content that was previously only available to PC players. To start, the smaller, more combat-driven Sanhok map will be available on Xbox One in version 1.0, following an official release in June on PC.
PUBG 1.0 will also see the popular War Mode finally make its way to Xbox One. Unlike PUBG‘s standard elimination-style gameplay, War Mode will feature Team Deathmatch-inspired rules like player respawning.
Finally, Xbox One players will be able to take advantage of a new in-game currency that can be used to unlock cosmetic items. One of the purchasable items, the Event Pass, will work similarly to Fortnite‘s Battle Pass, requiring players to complete in-game objectives during a given period of time in exchange for various cosmetic rewards.
Drop in and stay on target in the final circle with the Xbox Wireless Controller – PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS Limited Edition. Coming soon: https://t.co/kabBXsVfDc pic.twitter.com/I4JzUK8cHS
— Xbox (@Xbox) August 21, 2018
To celebrate the release of PUBG 1.0, Microsoft also announced a new PUBG-inspired Xbox One controller. The black digital camouflage controller will launch in Canada on October 30th at a cost of $79.99 CAD.
The 1.0 release of PUBG on Xbox One is part of PUBG Corp.’s larger months-long ‘Fix PUBG‘ campaign to fix the game’s various technical issues.
Comments