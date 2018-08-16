Cogeco partners with MediaKind to provide IPTV platform

Cogeco Connexion is partnering with MediaKind to provide customers the MediaFirst platform.
Previously called Ericsson Media Solutions, MediaKind’s MediaFirst is an internet protocol television (IPTV) platform. The platform offers customers customizable video content, wireless receivers and voice activated controls.
Furthermore, MediaFirst provides customers with access to Google’s Android services as well. Additionally, the new service will coexist with current offerings, such as Cogeco’s advanced TiVo solution.
For new customers, the IPTV solution will become the standard video experience following the rollout to existing customers. The rollout will complete in mid-year 2019.
The addition to Cogeco’s TV offerings is certainly welcome, offering more choice for consumers.
“Once integrated, Cogeco Connexion’s new MediaFirst Video Experience will be entirely IPTV-based, voice activated, and will rely entirely on a media-optimized cloud-based TV platform,” said Michel Blais, Cogeco Connexion’s VP of engineering and operations.
It’s worth noting that Cogeco isn’t the only Canadian telecom using MediaFirst. Earlier this year, Bell incorporated the MediaFirst platform into its new Fibe TV box.
Rogers is also offering an IPTV system of its own. The platform is now live in Ontario and will come to Atlantic Canada next year.
