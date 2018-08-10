News
PREVIOUS|

Google Chrome update adds support for Windows 10 notifications

Aug 10, 2018

7:12 AM EDT

0 comments

Chrome on Android

Google is rolling out a small Chrome update that changes how notifications work.

The new feature now routes notifications through Windows 10’s Action Center. Users can access Action Center by clicking the small speech bubble at the far right of the task bar.

According to a tweet from Peter Beverloo, a Googler responsible for notification prompts, the update has hit 50 percent of users. It should hit all users in about a week.

The new notifications will work on any computer running Chrome 68 and the Windows 10 Anniversary Update.

Most importantly, this means that Chrome will support Windows 10’s Focus Assist feature. The feature mutes notifications when you’re running a game or in Do Not Disturb.

Also important, although maybe not to everyone, is the visual appearance. Chrome notifications will now look like Windows 10 notifications.

However, Google has some more work to do when it comes to supporting Windows. Microsoft’s newest and coolest feature, Timeline, is fantastic. Unfortunately, neither Chrome or Firefox currently work with it.

Thankfully there’s an extension that fixes that. However, native support would be better.

Source: The Verge

Related Articles

News

Jun 10, 2015

10:56 AM EDT

iOS 9 fixes the iPhone’s notification nightmare

News

Jul 18, 2018

3:36 PM EDT

This Chrome easter egg ‘flippin’ rocks, dude

News

Jul 30, 2015

7:05 AM EDT

Snowball introduces an interactive, card-based notification centre

News

Jul 23, 2018

8:22 AM EDT

Google Chrome for Android’s web browser will support Quick Replies: report

Comments