PS4, Xbox One digital ‘Quakecon’ sale offers up to 50 percent off Bethesda games

This week marks QuakeCon, an annual convention that celebrates games developed by studios owned by ZeniMax Media, most notably Bethesda Softworks.
On Friday, August 10th, Bethesda will host a keynote presentation at QuakeCon to reveal new information on games likeÂ Fallout 76Â and Doom Eternal. The event will be livestreamed onÂ Twitch.
In the meantime, Bethesda is also running a QuakeCon-themed sale on both the PlayStation and Xbox digital stores.
Below is a highlight of some of the game deals, listed in Canadian dollars. If you’re a multi-platform owner, note that there is a small price difference between select games on PS4 and Xbox One.
Dishonored: The Complete Collection
PS4 — $43.99 (regular $109.99)
Xbox One — $44 (regular $109.99)
DoomÂ
PS4 — $20.24 (regular $26.99)
Xbox One — $18.74 (regular $24.99)
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
PS4 — $24.99 (regular $49.99)
Xbox One — $25 (regular $50)
Prey
PS4 — $19.99 (regular $39.99)
Xbox One — $20 (regular $39.99)
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
PS4 — $31.99 (regular $79.99)
Xbox OneÂ — $32 (regular $79.99)
The full list of PlayStation deals can be found here, while the Xbox promotions are available here. The QuakeCon deals are valid on both platforms until Tuesday, August 14th.
It’s worth noting that Microsoft also offered discounts on several Bethesda games as part of last week’s sales, although that was not a Quakecon-related promotion.
