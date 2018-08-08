Ubisoft is putting a new spin on the ‘Hungry’ franchise with Hungry Dragon

Ubisoft Barcelona is releasing a new game on August 30th called Hungry Dragon.Â
Hungry DragonÂ is the latest game in the Hungry franchise. This new game will have players flying through an open world trying to eat as many enemies as possible.
The game has a really fun cartoony art style and it’s pretty much the same as Hungry Shark.Â
The game will feature ten unique dragons to play as, with each one being stronger than the last. The dragons will each be able to wear multiple outfits and equip pets that give the dragons gameplay boosts.
The game is releasing on August 30th for Android and iOS and players can pre-register here.
