YouTube is testing swipe-based navigation on Android

YouTube is testing a new way to swipe between videos on the platform’s mobile app.
According to a tip sent to Android Police, some YouTube users on Android are now able to swipe between videos.
This test makes it dead simple to move through queued videos. The feature looks to work similarly to swiping between songs in Spotify’s music player interface.
The update appears to be an A/B test for now, but something as unobtrusive as this seems likely to make it to a final build.
There’s no indication yet if this feature will make its way to both iOS and Android. For now, it appears Google is only testing it on Android.
Source: Android Police
