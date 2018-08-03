Become financially-savvy for $13 with Finance For Non-Financial Professionals

As the old saying goes, “money makes the world go round.” This statement holds true no matter what industry or profession you find yourself in. Money talks, and if you know how to speak finance, your career will flourish.
Luckily, you don’t need to go spend thousands on a business school degree to gain a good understanding of money. Finance For Non-Financial Professionals will teach you what you need to know for $13.03 CAD.
This course contains 21 units of study across 9 hours of content, which will give you a better understanding of how to make financially sound decisions. Finance For Non-Financial Professionals is intended for professionals in all industries at all points of their careers. Some concepts you can learn include key performance indicators (KPIs), project investment appraisal, and building a business case.
Finance For Non-Financial Professionals is a $515.03 CAD [$395 USD] course, but this 97% off deal brings the price down to $13.03 CAD [$9.99 USD].
Comments