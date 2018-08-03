Lyft is celebrating Caribana in Toronto with discounted rides, free swag

The Peeks Toronto Caribbean Carnival (or ‘Caribana’) is taking place this weekend, an annual celebration of Caribbean culture and traditions.
This year, Lyft is Caribana’s official ridesharing partner, which means the company will be offering discounted rides and free swag to festival goers.
On Saturday, August 4th, Lyft will have a tent set up at the Grand Parade, which will be located just east of BMO field. There, the company will be giving away free swag, including beach balls, popsicles and temporary tattoos.
As well, Lyft is offering $5 off each user’s next 5 trips until August 12th for pickups and drop-offs in Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area.
Claim the offer by entering the code CARNIVALTO18 in the ‘Promos’ section of the Android and iOS app or by following this link.
Source: Lyft
