Koodo is offering some subscribers a $75/15GB promo plan

Koodo customers will want to check their account for a special offer.
The Telus flanker brand is currently offering some customers 15GB for $75 per month.
First spotted by a member of the Red Flag Deals community, the rate plan includes unlimited Canada-wide calling, unlimited SMS and MMS messages, call display, voicemail, call waiting, conference calling and unlimited Canada-wide family calling.
Koodo is offering the special rate plan until August 16th, 2018.
If you don’t see the offer in your inbox and you would like to get a plan with 15GB of data, it may be worth calling Koodo customer service to see if you can get in on the deal regardless.
Source: Red Flag Deals Via: Koodo
