Koodo is offering some subscribers a $75/15GB promo plan

Aug 3, 2018

12:40 PM EDT

Koodo's website

Koodo customers will want to check their account for a special offer.

The Telus flanker brand is currently offering some customers 15GB for $75 per month.

First spotted by a member of the Red Flag Deals community, the rate plan includes unlimited Canada-wide calling, unlimited SMS and MMS messages, call display, voicemail, call waiting, conference calling and unlimited Canada-wide family calling.

Koodo 15GB $75 promo plan

Koodo is offering the special rate plan until August 16th, 2018.

If you don’t see the offer in your inbox and you would like to get a plan with 15GB of data, it may be worth calling Koodo customer service to see if you can get in on the deal regardless.

Source: Red Flag Deals Via: Koodo

