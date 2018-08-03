Google opens 2018 Material Design Awards nominations

Google has announced the launch of the 2018 Material Design Awards.
Now in its fourth year, the annual event aims to recognize “best-in-class designs” among recently released and updated Android, iOS and web apps that adopt and build upon the company’s Material Design system.
As in past years, Google plans to judge entrants based on four categories:
- Expression: A brand identity brought to life through the engaging and harmonious use of color, imagery, typography, and motion.
- Experience: A creative and effective deployment of interaction, navigation, and content in service of an impactful user experience.
- Adaptation: A cross-platform design that delivers a consistent experience with native features and functionality optimized for each device.
- Innovation: A demonstrated ability to build up and extend the Material Design system in inspiring new directions.
Developers can once again nominate their own apps for consideration, with the stipulation being that only apps that launched or were updated between September 2017 and August 2018 will be considered. Each developer is asked to submit a brief written justification, explaining why Google should award their app.
As mentioned above, the competition is open to not just Android apps, but iOS and web apps as well, as long as they make use of Material Design.
Developers can nominate their apps starting today, with nominations closing at the end of the month. Google will announce the winners via design.google in late October.
This year’s awards should be particularly interesting, as Google launched Material Theming at I/O 2018. The reworked guidelines allow brands and developers much more latitude in adapting their app designs to Google’s design language.
Source: Google Via: 9to5Google
Comments