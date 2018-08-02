News
Google Maps location sharing feature now shows people your battery life

Aug 2, 2018

4:52 PM EDT

Location sharing reveals your battery charge

Google Maps’ location sharing feature received a new addition that display how much battery you have left on your device.

It’s accurate to the last time your phone updated its location. Furthermore, the app does this automatically.

The feature is available on both Android and iOS versions of Google Maps. Interestingly, the orientation of the battery icon changes depending on the app. The Android version has a vertical battery icon, whereas the iOS version is horizontal.

However, there doesn’t appear to be a way to turn this feature off. Unfortunately this means that if you don’t want someone to know your battery level for some reason, you can’t opt out.

Overall, it’s a nice update. It’s handy to know if someone’s battery is about to die.

On the other hand, if you have location sharing on, you can’t use your phone’s battery dying as an excuse.

Source: Android Police

