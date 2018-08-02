An Ottawa company is building software to help Mercedes vehicles park themselves

An Ottawa-based firm named Solace Systems is partnering with the parent company of Mercedes-Benz to help develop connected car software for the company.
The firm will develop technology to power the ‘Mercedes me’ app. The app connects to a car and lets the user view information about the vehicle.
The German company claims that it chose to work with Solace since it needed a company that could operate on its massive scale, according to the Ottawa Business Journal.
Solace’s tech is even promising some more futuristic features like autonomous self-parking and live traffic updates while driving.
Mercedes me is scheduled to launch in the fall of 2018 in all new 2019 Mercedes-Benz passenger cars, except for B-Class models.
The company’s website says that the app will allow drivers to lock their doors, check tire pressure and fuel levels remotely.
Lots of car manufacturers have been looking for new ways to incorporate modern computer technology into their vehicles. Things like using a smartphone as a key, lane assist and partial self-driving capabilities are all stating to become standard in modern automobiles.
While the company hasn’t promised full self-driving capabilities or using a phone as key, it’s looking like that’s the type of thing it’s building towards.
Source: Ottawa Business Journal
