CanCon Podcast Ep. 125: Suggestions for your tech summer reading list

Aug 2, 2018

9:15 PM EDT

We’re in the dog days of summer right now, which provides really only two podcast options: spend 45 minutes frantically discussing Facebook losing $123 billion in value, or invest that energy back into ourselves. Clear our heads. Live our best lives (#blessed).

In service of your summer downtime, the CanCon podcast team has composed one heck of a reading list. It’s got business tips, science-fiction, reflections on design, trashy page-turners, and some German philosophy. Even Patrick recommended something, and it wasn’t a Nintendo Switch game. Perfect for a summer spent under a shady hammock or in an air-conditioned den.

If your summer plans involve, ya know, actually going places and doing things, CanCon also has you covered, with a portfolio of apps perfect for vacation and travel.

Enjoy our recommendations? Let us know with a tweet (#CanCon), or better yet, leave a comment (and a review) on iTunes or in your Podcast app. Why not leave a recommendation of your own while you’re at it?

CanCon Podcast Episode 125

Books, audiobooks, and podcasts!
You can order How F*cked Up Is Your Management? here. You can preview some of the chapters hereand here.
Neal Stephenson Explains Silicon Valley’s Latest Obsession

When you travel, travel with some Canadian app protection
1Password’s new ‘travel mode’ keeps your data safe from border agents

Canadian Content music clip (under fair dealing): “Summer of ’69” by Bryan Adams
Ad music: “Dreams” by Joakim Karud

