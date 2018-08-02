Facebook launches ‘Digital Literacy Library’ to help teach youth about online safety

Facebook has launched a free ‘Digital Literacy Library’ resource to help educators teach youth about online safety and responsibility.
Intended for educators of children aged 11-18, the Digital Literacy Library offers 18 different lessons covering subjects like privacy, online reputation, security, safety and wellbeing and more.
The lessons are currently only available in English, although Facebook says support for 45 additional languages is “coming soon.” The Digital Literacy Library can be accessed for free in Facebook’s Safety Center.
Facebook developed the lessons alongside the Youth and Media team at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Society at Harvard University. As well, the company says it is working with non-profit organizations around the world to adapt the lessons and create new ones for educators around the world.
“We know that educators already manage busy classrooms and learning environments. The lessons were designed to make it as easy as possible to integrate them into formal and informal learning environments — letting educators know how much time each lesson will take and providing written prompts to follow along the way,” Facebook wrote in a blog post.
“These lessons work well together or on their own, in after-school programs or at home, and can be modified to incorporate educators’ own experiences and ideas.
While the Digital Literacy Library is geared towards educators, children can also visit a ‘Youth Portal’ at home. Launched in May, the Youth Portal aims to be a dedicated hub for tips, tools and resources related to online safety.
Source: Facebook
Comments