Shaw offers new students home internet promotions starting at $40 per month

Shaw is offering new student home internet promotions.
Shaw’s Internet 75 with Advanced WiFi modem plan cost for $40 per month for the first eight months, then goes up to its regular rate of $89 per month.
This plan offers download speeds of up to 75Mbps and upload speeds of up to 7.5Mbps. Additionally, Internet 75 features a 500GB of data allotment and allows you to register up to eight devices — these eight devices will auto-connect when they make contact with the home WiFi.
Shaw’s Internet 150 plan offers up to 150Mbps download speeds, 15Mbps upload speeds and 1TB of data. Unless you’re watching 4K videos and there’s four or less of you, 1TB should be feasible. Shaw’s Internet 150 plan costs $45 per month for the first eight months and $110 per month afterwards. This plan allows users to register up to 10 devices.
Lastly, the Internet 300 plan offers up to 300Mbps download speeds and 20Mbps upload speeds. The Internet 300 plan features unlimited data and allows users to register up to 10 devices.
Shaw’s Internet 300 plan costs $70 per month for the first eight months and $120 per month at its regular rate.
These student deals are available until September 30th.
Shaw Internet plans have no contract, which means after the eight months is over you can decide whether you’d like to stay with Shaw or switch to another internet provider.
These plans are only for new customers or customers who have not subscribed to a Shaw service or bundle in the past 90 days.
