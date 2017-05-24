News
1Password’s new ‘travel mode’ keeps your data safe from border agents

May 24, 2017

10:00 AM EDT

16 comments

1Password app icon on iOS

Toronto-based 1Password has added a new ‘travel mode’ to its signature password manager.

The new feature is available to all 1Password membership users — the company says it can’t replicate the feature for legacy users who take advantage of Dropbox or iCloud to sync their account.

Travel mode takes some effort to enable as users need to visit the 1Password website to mark their vaults as either safe or unsafe to travel with. When the user then turns on travel mode, every password vault that isn’t marked “safe for travel” will be removed from their mobile device. Users turn on and off the mode via the 1Password website.

The feature is designed this way so that it’s not possible to deactivate travel mode directly from one’s mobile device or laptop. Moreover, the app doesn’t show any sign that it’s currently in travel mode.

In this way, 1Password users can comply with federal travel agents if they’re asked to unlock their 1Password account without compromising their privacy and security. Of course, that’s not to say travel mode is foolproof. Border agents can still ask 1Password users to unlock their account from the platform’s website, in which case the agent will have access to all of the individual’s accounts.

With 1Password Teams, the company’s enterprise offering, a single administrator can control what passwords employees can travel with, ensuring that their company’s data is secure.

Travel mode comes in the wake of the Trump administration’s recent Muslim travel bans. In January, Sidd Bikkannavar, an American-born NASA scientist, was detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents and pressured to unlock his phone, a smartphone provided to him by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab (JPL). While Bikkannavar was required by his employer not to give anyone access to his device, he eventually relented and unlocked his device for CBP.

1Password is available to download from the iTunes App Store and Google Play Store.

Source: 1Password

Comments

  • TouchMyBox

    What a dystopian nightmare we’re living in.

    • John W

      It’s ridiculous you have to be concerned about this kind of stuff now.

    • KiwiBri

      Agree. I’m sure they have all the info they need if they wanted it anyway.

  • Philosoraptor

    This is why I’m not travelling to the US anytime soon. I conduct medical research and patient confidentiality is important. While I obviously do not store such data directly on the device, certain files can be accessed remotely. I also teach at an university. I doubt that my students would be happy with people having access to their personal information.

    • Andrew Holt

      You better not travel outside of the country at all then, because the Canadian Border Services agents actually check electronic devices at higher rates than the US border services agents do.

    • Omar

      I think before I travel I’m just going to format my phone if they’re going to be like that. Install TWRP and you can back it up and restore it in a few minutes.

    • Laer

      Exactly. Simple, easy, fast. Too bad so many bootloaders are being locked these days.

    • Philosoraptor

      I’m aware of that.

    • When will they start asking for passwords to social networks whether you have a phone or not? “Based on your ID (Passport), we know you are on Facebook/Twitter/etc. We will need your passwords.”

  • Omar

    Not perfect, but at least they’re trying to do something.

  • Latheryin

    If you give up freedom for security you deserve neither.

  • Wade Keslering

    If you’re really worried…I have my fault via Dropbox…I would just uninstall the app, the reinstall and sync

  • Rimtu Kahn

    Stop trying to circumvent the issue. Border can ask for anything, they are but human. You can say no and learn not to relent.

