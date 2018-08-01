News
Nintendo’s NES Classic is back in stock on Amazon Canada

With Prime shipping this little machine could be yours tomorrow

Aug 1, 2018

10:39 AM EDT

Nintendo’s NES Classic is back in stock on Amazon.ca.

With Nintendo releasing relatively small batches of NES Classics since 2016, it’s been difficult to actually purchase the console since its launch.

If you’re looking to buy a NES Classic don’t wait because the little consoles almost always sell out very quickly.

The system is being sold by Nintendo through Amazon at the standard regular price of $79.99 CAD. The NES Classic is also eligible for Prime shipping.

The NES Classic comes with 30 classic NES games including the The Legend of Zelda and Super Mario Bros. The system is optimized for modern high-definition televisions, making it one of the best ways to play retro Nintendo Entertainment System games.

Source: Amazon

