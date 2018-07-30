C64 Mini Commodore 64 console is now available for pre-order at Best Buy for $99

It looks like the C64 Mini, a tiny, modern version of classic home computer Commodore 64, is now available for pre-order at Best Buy Canada for $99 CAD.
Best Buy says that the pint-sized console will release on September 10th in Canada, which presumably is also the same date that it will arrive at buyers’ homes.
The NES and SNES Classic-inspired mini computer is set to come pre-loaded with 64 classic Commodore 64 games and also includes a classic joystick.
The following are some of the more notable games featured on the mini console: California Games, Winter Games, Impossible Mission II, Boulder Dash, Jumpman, Pitstop II, Speedball II: Brutal Deluxe, Street Sports Baseball, Summer Games II, Temple of Apshai Trilogy and Uridium.
Comments