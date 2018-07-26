Telus enrolling prepaid pay-per-use subscribers into $3/month plan on August 26

Canadian national carrier Telus is in the process of informing subscribers that changes are coming to the telecom’s pay-per-use rates.
According to information forwarded by MobileSyrup reader Chris, as of August 26th, 2018, Telus will automatically enroll pay-per-use customers in a $3/month rate plan that includes five minutes of talk time.
Subscribers will also be charged $0.60 per additional minute and $0.50 per message.
It’s important to note that Telus currently charges pay-per-use customers $0.60 per minute for local call, $1.20 for long-distance or U.S. calls, $2 per MB, as well as $0.50 for both outgoing and incoming text, picture and video messages sent and received within Canada and to U.S. and international numbers.
Telus’s cheapest existing prepaid talk-and-text plan costs $10 and provides subscribers with 50 anytime local minutes, as well as 50 incoming and outgoing text and picture messages.
In terms of additional usage, subscribers are charged $0.15 per minute on local calls, $0.30 per message and $2/MB for any additional data.
MobileSyrup has reached out to Telus for comment. This story will be updated with a response.
Rogers and Bell pay-per-use rates
It appears that Telus is currently the only member of Canada’s big three carriers planning to implement prepaid pay-per-use rate plan changes in August 2018.
Rogers’s cheapest pay-as-you-go talk-and-text plan costs $10 and provides subscribers with 50 anytime local minutes, as well as 50 Canada/U.S./international text, picture and video messages.
In terms of additional usage, Rogers charges $0.30 per local minute, $0.50 per Canadian and U.S. long-distance minutes, $0.35 per international text message and $0.75 per U.S./international picture and video message.
Bell’s cheapest prepaid plan costs $5 and comes with 10 anytime local minutes.
Additional usage incurs a cost of $0.50 per message sent and received within Canada, $0.50 for U.S. and international text, picture and video messages, $0.50 per local minute, as well as $0.50 per Canada and U.S. long-distance minute.
MobileSyrup has reached out to both Rogers and Bell for comment. This story will be updated with a response.
