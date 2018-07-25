Android P DP 5 now available on the Essential Phone

The latest Android P developer preview is now available to download on the Essential Phone, a little more than an hour after Google released it to Pixel devices.
The new beta software is available via an over-the-air update for Essential Phone owners who have Android P installed on their device, Essential announced on its official Twitter account. Also included in the update are a variety of unspecified bug fixes and enhancements.
We just released a new Android P Beta build that includes the latest Google Android P code integration along with minor bug fixes and enhancements. Learn more about our beta program here: https://t.co/LWeH1iWrKq pic.twitter.com/ZLxJpu1NpZ
— Essential (@essential) July 25, 2018
With DP 5 representing a near final build of Android P, it’s likely the official release of the operating system will be available to download on the Essential Phone almost day-and-date when it launches on Pixel devices.
Source: Essential Via: 9to5Google
Comments