News
PREVIOUS|

Android P DP 5 now available on the Essential Phone

Jul 25, 2018

3:53 PM EDT

0 comments

Essential Phone in 'Pure White'

The latest Android P developer preview is now available to download on the Essential Phone, a little more than an hour after Google released it to Pixel devices.

The new beta software is available via an over-the-air update for Essential Phone owners who have Android P installed on their device, Essential announced on its official Twitter account. Also included in the update are a variety of unspecified bug fixes and enhancements.

With DP 5 representing a near final build of Android P, it’s likely the official release of the operating system will be available to download on the Essential Phone almost day-and-date when it launches on Pixel devices.

Source: Essential Via: 9to5Google

Related Articles

News

Jul 3, 2018

9:36 AM EDT

New Essential Phone Oreo update arrives with July security patch, Android Auto improvements

News

Jul 25, 2018

1:55 PM EDT

Android P Beta 4 available on Pixel phones, official build coming soon

News

Jul 18, 2018

3:59 PM EDT

The third Android P developer preview is now available on the OnePlus 6

News

Jul 11, 2018

9:22 AM EDT

Android P engineering team to host Reddit AMA on July 19

Comments