WhatsApp on iOS now lets Siri send messages to group chats

Jul 24, 2018

4:42 PM EDT

Facebook-owned WhatsApp has been updated on iOS to feature Siri support for group chats.

After opening Siri, you can now say “Send a message to WhatsApp group [name].” If there are multiple groups with a similar subject then Siri will show them all in a list.

Once the correct group has been selected, you’ll be able to dictate your message and Siri will ask for confirmation before sending.

Siri support was previously limited to individual chats following an update from April 2017.

The new Siri support comes as part of version 2.18.80 of the app, which measures in at 110.8 MB.

