Best Buy offering half off select Nintendo Switch games with system purchase

Jul 24, 2018

Nintendo Switch system

Best Buy Canada is currently offering select Nintendo Switch games for 50 percent off with the purchase of a system.

Until July 26th, Canadians can buy a Nintendo Switch from Best Buy and get one of the following four games for $39.99 CAD (regular $79.99):

A Nintendo Switch costs $379.99 in Canada — a permanent $20 reduction from its previous regular price.

The half price game deal is available both in-store and on BestBuy.ca.

It’s worth noting that EB Games Canada offered the same deal two weeks ago. EB Games’ current Switch promotion instead is Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle at no additional cost (sold separately for $40) with the purchase of a console.

Source: Best Buy Canada

