Best Buy offering half off select Nintendo Switch games with system purchase

Best Buy Canada is currently offering select Nintendo Switch games for 50 percent off with the purchase of a system.
Until July 26th, Canadians can buy a Nintendo Switch from Best Buy and get one of the following four games for $39.99 CAD (regular $79.99):
A Nintendo Switch costs $379.99 in Canada — a permanent $20 reduction from its previous regular price.
The half price game deal is available both in-store and on BestBuy.ca.
It’s worth noting that EB Games Canada offered the same deal two weeks ago. EB Games’ current Switch promotion instead is Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle at no additional cost (sold separately for $40) with the purchase of a console.
Source: Best Buy Canada
Comments