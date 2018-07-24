Amazon Prime Video’s The Man in the High Castle season 3 streams October 5

Amazon Canada has confirmed that the 3rd season of The Man in the High Castle is set to hit its Prime Video streaming service on October 5th, 2018.
At the end of season two the Nazis rolled back a plan that intended to launch a full-scale nuclear war. It looks like that with season three, those plans have continued to shift, with the ruling Nazi power teasing that it has developed a “gateway to the multiverse.”
The short teaser shows Obergruppenführer Smith (Rufus Sewell) coming to the realization that different versions of people exist in various worlds. This is one of the alternate history TV show’s main mysteries in both season one and season two.
The Man in the High Castle is based on the 1962 novel that shares the same name by author Philip K. Dick.
In the TV show’s fictional world, the Axis won World War II and divided the U.S. into the Greater Nazi Reich, consisting of more than half of eastern part of the U.S, and the Japanese Pacific States to the west.
Deadline is also reporting that The Man in the High Castle has also been renewed for a fourth season. Season three is set to drop on October 5th on Prime video.
Source: Deadline
