News
PREVIOUS|

HomePod OS 12 private beta reportedly adds support for multiple timers, direct phone calls

A new 'Find My Phone' Siri command is reportedly on the way as well

Jul 23, 2018

11:39 AM EDT

0 comments

HomePod

While Apple’s HomePod doesn’t yet feature a public or developer beta, the tech giant, reportedly, has been seeding a private beta to corporate and some retail employees for a few months now.

The latest rumours surrounding HomePod OS 12 indicate that there are some major new features coming to Siri and Apple’s smart home speaker, according to French tech blog iGeneration.

The beta reportedly includes phone call functionality, allowing the user to start and answer calls directly on the HomePod. Other upcoming features include a ‘Find My iPhone’ Siri command, as well as support for multiple timers.

If these new features do get a public release, this is another example of Apple playing catch up with the Google Home and Amazon Echo devices given both platforms already support similar functionalities.

Currently the HomePod isn’t capable of launching a phone call independently. A call must first be launched on the iPhone, with the audio output switching to the HomePod when the call begins. Further, if someone calls you, the HomePod isn’t capable of ringing. You must first answer the call on the iPhone and then transfer it to the HomePod.

It’s likely that Apple plans to release HomePod OS 12 along with iOS 12, macOS Mojave, watchOS 5 and tvOS 12 this coming fall.

Source: iGeneration Via: MacRumors 

Related Articles

News

Jun 25, 2018

4:36 PM EDT

Premium AirPods, over-ear headphones and next-gen HomePod coming from Apple in 2019

News

Jul 23, 2018

3:26 PM EDT

The average iPhone X resells for 85 percent of its original price

News

Jul 23, 2018

4:04 PM EDT

Leaked videos reveal Apple’s official internal iPhone and Mac repair process

News

Jul 9, 2018

3:45 PM EDT

HomePod 11.4.1 updates brings stability and quality improvements to Apple’s smart speaker

Comments