Galaxy Note 9 leak shows off Coral Blue colour variant

It looks like Samsung is releasing the Galaxy Note 9 on August 9th in a variety of colour options, including the company’s popular ‘Coral Blue’ shade, according to a recent report.
The phone in the leaked render displays the date of August 24th, which is the speculated North American release date for the Note 9.
It looks like the phone is going to be one of the most unique looking Note devices Samsung has ever released.
So far we’ve seen a darker blue colour and a bright yellow stylus, as well as a black option and a purple-ish grey S Pen.
The smartphone is rumoured to launch with grey, brown, black, lilac and of course, blue colour options.
It will be pretty exciting to see if all of the Note 9 models include a contrasting S Pen colour or if it’s just something a few are set to feature. It’s likely that just like in past years only specific Note 9 colour variants will make their way to Canada.
We should learn everything there is to know about the device on August 9th, but so far the Note 9 is looking like it’s going to be one of the more colourful phones to hit the market this year.
Image Credit: MySmartPrice
Source: MySmartPrice
