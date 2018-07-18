This Chrome easter egg ‘flippin’ rocks, dude

The Chrome team is having some fun again with easter eggs.
Chrome on mobile devices has always had a variety of easter eggs, from a smiling tab button to flipping tabs and more.
However, some Reddit users noticed that the flipping tabs had an extra bonus not seen before.
In Chrome on Android, you can flip your tabs over and even have it open up automatically into the last tab you viewed. Simply tap on the tab button — the box with the number in the top right — to get to the tab view. Then scroll to the bottom so that all your tabs are in one stack.
Once you’re there, keep scrolling down. Each flick of your thumb will make the tabs lean back then bounce forward to their regular position. After about four or five scrolls, the tabs should flip over, flashing the Chrome logo briefly.
While some on the Reddit page noted that the easter egg was discovered a while ago, others chimed in that there was something new still.
If you tap the tab button during the flip animation, the tabs will flip around again. The animation spits out the last tab you viewed.
While overall the easter egg isn’t practical, it is rather entertaining. Furthermore, it shows that the Chrome team has some love for their product.
Tab flipping is hardly the only easter egg in Chrome. If you open up 100 tabs on Chrome, you get a lovely little smiley face in the tab button. However, if you open 100 incognito tabs, Chrome gives you a deviant little winky face instead.
Source: Reddit
