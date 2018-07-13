Canadian regional carrier Freedom Mobile is currently offering a trade-in deal which allows some subscribers to own a Google Pixel 2 XL for a heavily discounted $390 CAD.
In order to do so, however, subscribers will need to pay an additional monthly fee as a result of Freedomâ€™s MyTab Boost.
Freedomâ€™s current advertising suggests that potential devices owners can save up to $900 off a 128GB Google Pixel 2 XL, up to $890 off a 64GB Google Pixel 2 XL, up to $880 off a 128GB Google Pixel 2 and up to $870 off a 64GB Google Pixel 2.
While not untrue, those savings are entirely conditional on the traded device, as well as the subscribed to Freedom Mobile plan.
For example, if subscribers want a discounted 128GB Google Pixel 2 XL, theyâ€™ll first need to trade in an eligible device. Subscribers will receive a $150 trade-in credit that must be used in full and at the location at which the trade occurred, as well as up to $300 of additional trade-in credit.
For the remaining $450 in savings, interested customers will need to add a extra $35 per month MyTab Boost for 24 months to a Freedom Mobile plan that costs $50 or greater.
In short, anyone interested in saving $900 on the price of a Google Pixel 2 XL will need to purchase the 128GB model, as well as pay a minimum of $85 per month on a Freedom Mobile plan for at least two years.
It’s also worth noting that RedFlagDeals users like HP_John report that subscribers will need to remain with Freedom Mobile for two years in order to maintain the device subsidy. If subscribers choose to leave the carrier, they will be required to pay the full amount of the device, minus whatever amount of the tab has already been paid.
Source: RedFlagDeals
