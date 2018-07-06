Microsoft is teasing the addition of a dark mode to its Outlook.com email service.
The company introduced a dark mode in the fall last year, although it was only available temporarily to coincide with Halloween. A dark mode feature has also been frequently requested on the Outlook.com feedback site.
Now, Microsoft says it has been testing and redesigning the feature ever since the Halloween rollout, according to an Outlook.com team member.
“One reason for the delay is our insistence that we deliver the best Dark Mode of any leading email client (you’ll understand when you see it, I guarantee),” the team member wrote in a feedback post. “The sneak preview you saw last year at Halloween was a prototype that required a lot more work to be ready for prime time.”
A launch date for dark mode hasn’t yet been confirmed, although the team member suggested it is coming “soon.”
Via: The Verge
