News
PREVIOUS|

Microsoft is teasing a dark mode for Outlook.com

Jul 6, 2018

2:46 PM EDT

0 comments

Outlook

Microsoft is teasing the addition of a dark mode to its Outlook.com email service.

The company introduced a dark mode in the fall last year, although it was only available temporarily to coincide with Halloween. A dark mode feature has also been frequently requested on the Outlook.com feedback site.

Now, Microsoft says it has been testing and redesigning the feature ever since the Halloween rollout, according to an Outlook.com team member.

“One reason for the delay is our insistence that we deliver the best Dark Mode of any leading email client (you’ll understand when you see it, I guarantee),” the team member wrote in a feedback post. “The sneak preview you saw last year at Halloween was a prototype that required a lot more work to be ready for prime time.”

A launch date for dark mode hasn’t yet been confirmed, although the team member suggested it is coming “soon.”

Via: The Verge

Related Articles

News

Mar 15, 2018

7:14 PM EDT

Microsoft’s Outlook website brings its new design out of beta

News

May 1, 2018

11:50 AM EDT

Microsoft’s Outlook gets multi-platform overhaul

News

Mar 7, 2017

9:53 AM EDT

Microsoft authentication issue affects Skype, OneDrive, Xbox Live and Outlook users

News

Feb 28, 2018

6:59 PM EDT

Dark mode found in Chrome OS developer channels

Comments