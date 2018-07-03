Android Excellence program recognizes stellar apps and games from Google Play

Google has announced a number of new apps and games the tech giant is adding to its Android Excellence program today.
The program recognizes high quality apps with great user experience and strong technical performance. These collections refresh on a quarterly basis. Users can see which apps are currently recognized in the Editor’s Choice section in Google Play.
Apps
Google has recognized a number of apps for Android excellence. For users looking to learn a new language, apps like Beelinguapp or Memrise. Trello, a handy productivity app I use on a daily basis, also received recognition. For a full list, look below.
- Beelinguapp
- BTFIT
- Fortune City
- Letras.mus.br
- LingoDeer
- Memrise
- PicsArt
- Pocket Casts
- ShareTheMeal
- The Mindfulness App
- Tokopedia
- Trello
- VivaReal
- Wynk Music
Games
The list of games is a little smaller, but contains some great options. Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp got a nod from Google. The game from Nintendo saw 15 million downloads in its first week. Another popular game, Shadow Fight 3 was also recognized. The full list is available below.
- Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp
- Cash, Inc.
- Flutter: Starlight
- Shadow Fight 3
- Shadowgun Legends
- War Heroes
- World of Warships Blitz
If you’re looking for some high quality new apps or games, this list is a great place to start.
Google also puts a fair amount of effort into curating a selection of quality content from Google Play. You can check out the company’s Editor’s Choice list here. The list features a number of great app categories full of apps that go above and beyond.
Source: Android Developers Blog
