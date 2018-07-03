Here are the most popular iOS apps and games of all time

Ahead of the iOS App Store’s fast-approaching 10th anniversary, app analytics firm App Annie has revealed the app marketplace’s most popular apps and games of the last 10 years.
First, let’s take a look at the most popular apps in the App Store in 2010 vs. 2018. App Annie says that games are excluded from this particular part of the study. In terms of downloads, eight years ago Talking Tom Cat topped the list, with Tik Tok, a popular Chinese social media app, now sitting in the number one slot in 2018.
In terms of the dollars users have spent, Documents To Go was the most popular app back in 2010, with subscription-based apps like Netflix, YouTube and Tinder now taking that crown, according to the report.
Games
In terms of all time downloaded games, Candy Crush Saga, Subway Surfers, Fruit Ninja and Clash of Clans take the top slots.
Further, the analytics company also took a look at the top all-time games in terms of consumer spend. As expected Clash of Clans, Candy Crush Saga and Monster Strike take the top three slots, with Pokemon Go, a relatively new entrant in the free-to-play space when compared to other titles in this list, taking the number 10 slot.
In total, Clash of Clans has managed to earn more than $4 billion in consumer spend since it’s release.
What’s perhaps most interesting about App Annie’s top games list is the fact that well-known titles such as Angry Birds and even Temple Run didn’t hit the top 10 list of all-time consumer spend.
App Annie also looked at the top publishers across the industry, which include brands like Electronic Arts, Tencent, Gameloft, Rovio, Glu, Disney, Zynga, King, Supercell, Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Storm8, Ubisoft and more.
Apps
When it comes to app downloads, Facebook and Google’s various apps sit at the top of the charts. Facebook is number one, with Facebook Messenger coming in at number two. Google’s YouTube brings home the third spot, with Facebook-owned Instagram and WhatsApp messenger landing in third and fourth positions respectively.
Top worldwide consumer spend has slightly different results, with platforms like Netflix, Spotify and Pandora (which isn’t available in Canada) taking the top three positions. Next up is Tencent Video, Tinder and Line in the fourth, fifth and six slots.
Further, App Annie’s report also reveals other interesting information, such as the fact that the iOS App Store now has over 2 million apps that have been downloaded over 170 billion times, with nearly 10,000 of those apps hitting the $1 million USD revenue mark.
For a more detailed look at the analytic’s firms detailed analysis of the iOS App Store’s first 10 years of existence, check out the full report.
Source: App Annie
