Axia begins rolling out gigabit internet in rural Alberta

Alberta-based internet service provider Axia has begun rolling out gigabit internet to its rural Albertan customers.
Residents of Stirling, Alberta, subscribed to Axia’s 50 and 100 Mbps plans will be able to access the company’s gigabit internet network as of today, September 6th, 2017.
Other Axia subscribers will be able to access the gigabit network within the next 11 to 12 weeks, according to Axia spokesperson Jasmine Palardy.
“Some communities have around 500 people — and we’re thrilled that they’ll be able to boast a full Gbps up/down, whereas most of us in Calgary and Edmonton (or other major cities) can’t,” said Palardy, in an email interview.
Axia specified that “no conditions apply” and that this upgrade to gigabit speeds is not “for a limited time,” in a September 6th, 2017 media release.
“This upgrade is a quantum leap forward in Axia’s pursuit to establish Alberta as the most advanced rural digital economy in the world,” said Robert Price, vice president of Axia services, in the same media release.
Axia’s gigabit internet network is the result of the company’s $100 million CAD investment in building ‘fibre to the premises’ service in over 40 communities in rural Alberta.
Fibre to the premises is currently available in Vulcan, Nanton, Nobleford, Barnwell, Stirling, Fort Macleod, Raymond, Magrath and Hanna. The fibre network is currently in development Pincher Creek and Fairview.
The company announced plans to expand fibre to the premises to Thorsby and Stavely, on August 31st, 2017.
Axia’s SuperNet high-speed network is a joint venture owned by the Government of Alberta and operated by Axia.
According to the company, all of Alberta’s 429 rural communities rely on the company for some form of high-speed internet.
