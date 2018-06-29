Google Home on sale for $99, Home Mini for $39 at select Canadian retailers

Ahead of the Canada Day long weekend, Google’s pair of smart speakers, Home and Home Mini, are on sale for $99 and $39, respectively.
The sale is available at a number of retailers, including The Source, Walmart, Best Buy, as well as Google’s own online store.
Note that each retailer is ending their sale on a different date.
- The Source: July 12th.
- Walmart: Walmart doesn’t list an end date. In fact, the retailer doesn’t even mention the devices are on sale.
- Best Buy: July 5th.
- Google: July 12th.
Google’s Home products are helpful when creating a smart home ecosystem. You can use either to control a variety of Chromecasts, Nest thermostats and Hue lightbulbs.
While the Google Home Max isn’t on sale, Google and Best Buy are offering two free Home Minis with the purchase of a Home Max.
This promotion is available via Google until July, and Best Buy until July 5th.
The Google Home Max provides the loudest and crispest sound experience at of all three of Google’s Home smart speakers.
