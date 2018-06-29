Shaw appoints former BC premier Christy Clark to its board

Freedom Mobile parent company Shaw has appointed former British Columbia premier Christy Clark to its board.
Clark was premier from 2011 to 2017, making her the longest serving woman premier in Canadian history. Previous to this, she served as a Liberal MLA for nine years, four of which she served in cabinet.
In its press release, the company made it clear it hoped Clark’s experience would help the company in its British Columbia market, while also generally assisting in decision-making through her business and political acumen.
“We are very honoured to have Christy join us as a Board member,” Shaw’s executive chair, J.R. Shaw, in a linked press statement.
“She brings to our Board a breadth and depth of relationships across Canada, both from politics and business, particularly in British Columbia, including in our largest single market, the greater Vancouver area.”
Clark stated: “I look forward to joining and making contributions to the Board as Shaw continues on its journey as a leading connectivity provider of broadband, video, voice and wireless services in Canada. I welcome the opportunity to support the company in growing its presence in British Columbia and its other key markets.”
Shaw announced its third-quarter 2018 financial earnings yesterday, revealing that Freedom Mobile added 54,000 net postpaid subscribers over the quarter. It also announced a new retail partnership for Freedom with Walmart Canada.
Image credit: Flickr – Tom
