Nest Hello Doorbell $40 off, includes free Google Home Mini

Nest is currently offering its Hello Doorbell at a reduced price, in addition to throwing in a free smart speaker.
Until July 8th, Canadians can order the video doorbell for $259 CAD (regular $299.99). Nest is also including a Google Home Mini ($79 on its own) at no additional cost.
Nest’s Hello smart doorbell features an HD camera that records 4:3 HDR video and two-way audio. The doorbell can also see in the dark using infrared illumination.
Note that Hello requires a wired doorbell, chime and a 16-24VAC, 10VA transformer. Nest has a tool that helps customers figure out if Hello will work with their home setup.
Nest also recommends getting a professional to install Hello.
The Nest Hello Doorbell can be ordered here (shipping is free).
