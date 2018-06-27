News
Pokémon Quest is now available on iOS and Android

The latest way to play Pokémon on a phone is here

Jun 27, 2018

11:16 AM EDT

Pokémon Quest launched on the Nintendo Switch at the end of May and now the game is available on mobile devices.

Users can download the game on iOS and Android for free starting now.

The iOS version of the game is compatible with the the iPhone and iPad on any Apple running iOS 9 and up, but the game’s App Store listing states that it optimally plays on devices running iOS 11.

The Android version of the game is compatible with Android 4.4 KitKat or higher, but the device must have at least 2GB of RAM.

Pokémon Quest isn’t a core Pokémon game. In fact, I’d go so far as to say that it’s even further from the core of the series than even Pokémon Go.

For the most part Pokemon Quest really does just play itself, which doesn’t amount to the best gameplay experience.

Pokémon Quest is available on iOS and Android.

Source: Pokemon

