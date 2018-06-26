Tesla will charge for ‘premium’ LTE package on cars ordered after July 1

Tesla will no longer offer all of its LTE features for free in new cars starting July 1st, the company has confirmed to MobileSyrup.
As of that date, the electric and self-driving manufacturer will offer two internet packages: the ‘Standard Connectivity package,’ which is free of charge, and ‘Premium Connectivity package,’ which is expected to be $100 per year.
Standard connectivity will deliver Tesla’s basic navigation system and over-the-air safety updates (the rest will need to be done over Wi-Fi). Meanwhile, premium connectivity includes the navigation system plus satellite maps, live traffic visualization, in-car streaming music and media, internet browsing and LTE over-the-air updates.
The news is not a surprise. Tesla noted in 2014 that it would only provide free data connectivity and internet radio for four years.
In fact, according to the initial report from Electrek, rather than charge customers who received all LTE features for free with their Model S, Model X or Model 3, Tesla is only focusing on charging going forward, leaving older customers with a free ride, so to speak.
Further, Model S and Model X vehicles ordered on or after July 1st will receive a free year of premium connectivity, as well Model 3 vehicles with premium interiors.
