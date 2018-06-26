Mobile game Monument Valley 2 made $10.4 million in its first year

News
Monument Valley 2

Hit indie puzzle game Monument Valley 2 has generated $10.4 million USD in its first year on the market. The game originally released on iOS in June 2017, while an Android version launched in November.

For comparison, the first Monument Valley, which released on Android and iOS one month apart in 2014, made $5.8 million in its first 12 months.

In a Medium post, developer ustwo Games revealed that the paid mobile game has been downloaded 3.5 million times across both Android and iOS. Apple customers purchased 2.1 million copies of the game, while Android sales amounted to 229,000.

Specifically, ustwo said that the game pulled in $226,000 on its launch day. The game generated significant buzz when it was announced and launched during a surprise reveal at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference event last year.

The studio also revealed that the game cost $2.26 million to develop and another $516,000 to market. Altogether, 16 people worked on the game during a 70 week period, ranging from the conceptual stages to the game’s Android launch in November.

