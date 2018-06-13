TIFFxInstagram Shorts Festival accepting 60-second films until June 18

TIFFxInstagram is back for a third year, offering aspiring filmmakers the chance to get some recognition for their minute-long Instagram videos.
The Toronto International Film Festival-associated festival accepts submissions until June 18th, 2018, and is dedicated in particular to helping out communities that are systematically marginalized, such as women, gender non-binary and trans people.
“In an effort to be the change we want to see, we are dedicated to meeting gender parity and hopefully, going beyond, within our final selection,” wrote the organizers.
The shorts festival is accepting not only Canadian, but also international short films of 60 seconds or less. There is no limit to how many films an individual can submit.
A selection of finalists will be highlighted on TIFF’s Instagram channel from July 10th to July 18th.
Between July 19th and 20th, a panel of judges will select a winner for the Jury’s Choice Award, while a Fan Favourite award will go to the entrant with the highest likes-to-views ratio.
Both winners get a trip to Toronto, including round-trip flights and three nights’ accommodations, to attend TIFF this September. There the winners will attend the TIFF’s Industry Conference and see a selection of premieres.
The winning films will also feature on TIFF and Instagram’s digital channels.
The judging panel includes rapper and Oceans 8 star Awkwafina and director Amma Asante. In the past, judges have included director Ava DuVernay and actors Priyanka Chopra and Lake Bell.
Image credit: CONFESSION, the Jury’s Choice Award for 2017.
Source: TIFF
