Twitter is launching a new study to help lower abuse on its platform

Twitter is launching a new study in order to find ways to lower abuse on the social network.
The study looked at different methods of decreasing abuse and settled on one; publishing the rules of Twitter for all users to see. The idea behind this is that social norms “powerfully influence what people do and don’t do,” according to an April 6th Twitter press release. The platform hopes making the rules more prominent will create a set of norms that improves civility.
The team of researchers is also trying their best to be as transparent as possible by announcing this study and stating how they plan to work with and obtain Twitter users data. The full breakdown of their proposal can be found on Susan Benesch’s Medium profile and it goes into great detail to explain the team’s process.
This method of improving behaviour on Twitter is being researched by four academics from different universities, including Derek Ruths, an associate computer science professor at McGill. He also runs the Network Dynamics Lab, which uses data to predict and measure large-scale human behaviour.
Source: Medium
