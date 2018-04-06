Uber now servicing Edmonton International Airport

Uber has announced that it is now offering service to passengers at Edmonton International Airport (EIA).
Uber says each airport has “unique operational requirements,” leading the company to take extra time to get the service at EIA.
Users can meet their drivers on the outer curb outside Door 10 on the arrivals level.
“We are pleased to announce today that Edmontonians and travellers from around the world can now rely on the services of Uber upon landing at Edmonton International Airport,” said Ramit Kar, general manager for Uber Western Canada, in a press statement. “From today on, we will be able to meet the demand for safe, affordable and reliable transportation alternatives at the airport.”
According to Kar, Uber’s ridesharing services are available in over 500 airports around the world.
“We are happy to partner with Uber to meet our customers’ expectations,” EIA President and CEO Tom Ruth said in a press statement. “EIA is committed to providing travellers with a full spectrum of ground transportation options.”
Edmonton International Airport is the fifth busiest airport in Canada, having served close to eight million passengers last year.
Image credit: Edmonton International Airport
Source: Newswire
