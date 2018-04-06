Google could be planning to add new emoji right-click shortcut to Chrome

It looks like Google could have plans to add a new right-click emoji shortcut to Chrome.
The feature is currently being tested in the experimental and often unstable Chrome Canary version of Google’s operating system. The feature is enabled by navigating to ‘chrome://flags‘ and searching ’emoji,’ according to 9to5Google.
The new emoji feature allows users to right-click any text field in order to launch a quick-access emoji menu, across Mac, Windows, Linux and Chrome OS.
While far from groundbreaking given it’s already possibly to pull up a similar emoji menu on Mac computers by pressing ‘Command + Control + Space,’ having direct access to a specific emoticon menu within Chrome makes things a little more convenient, especially on Windows devices.
That said, most third-party desktop messaging platforms, such as Slack and Facebook Messenger, already feature built-in emoji library functionality.
The feature hasn’t yet hit the public version of Chrome yet and just because it’s made its way to the Canary version of Google’s browser, doesn’t mean it will ever land on the full version. Still, when a feature is being tested out by Google’s test browser, especially one as significant as this new emoji menu, it’s more than likely it’ll make its way to the standard version of Google Chrome at some point in the future.
Via: 9to5Google
