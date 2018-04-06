Essential Products — the device manufacturer started by Android grandfather Andy Rubin — is currently in the process of rolling out an Android 8.1 Oreo update that includes the April 2018 Google security patches.
We're rolling out a new Oreo 8.1 build (141) that includes April security patches, Bluetooth 5.0 certified, modem stability fixes, and more. pic.twitter.com/KMoSmjIR47
— Essential (@essential) April 6, 2018
The update — Build OPM1.180104.141 — also includes the Essential Phone’s Bluetooth 5.0 certification, modem stability fixes, improved performance and bug fixes, as well as improved handling for external game controllers.
Users should begin receiving an update notification today. However, users with Telus SIMs may need to wait a little bit longer before being able to download the update.
Interestingly enough, if you swap out the Telus SIM for another carrier’s SIM card, the phone should receive this latest update.
Essential rolled out its first full build of Android 8.1 Oreo in March 2018.
Source: Twitter
