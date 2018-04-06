News
Essential Phone rolling out Android 8.1 Oreo update, includes April 2018 Google security patches

The update also includes Bluetooth 5.0 certification, as well as performance and bug fixes

Apr 6, 2018

2:27 PM EDT

Essential Products — the device manufacturer started by Android grandfather Andy Rubin — is currently in the process of rolling out an Android 8.1 Oreo update that includes the April 2018 Google security patches.

The update — Build OPM1.180104.141 — also includes the Essential Phone’s Bluetooth 5.0 certification, modem stability fixes, improved performance and bug fixes, as well as improved handling for external game controllers.

Users should begin receiving an update notification today. However, users with Telus SIMs may need to wait a little bit longer before being able to download the update.

Interestingly enough, if you swap out the Telus SIM for another carrier’s SIM card, the phone should receive this latest update.

Essential rolled out its first full build of Android 8.1 Oreo in March 2018.

Source: Twitter

