Motorola updates its camera app ahead of 2018 smartphone launches

The company has rearranged its camera app

Apr 5, 2018

3:10 PM EDT

Motorola Play

Motorola has updated its Android camera app to include additional functionality, including new gesture-based controls.

The app is now controlled by swiping between modes like ‘camera,’ ‘video,’ ‘panorama,’ and ‘slo-motion,’ as opposed to the pop-up menu that was featured before in the app.

There is also now an extra button along the top of the screen that allows users to switch between automatic and manual shooting modes — this was hidden in the pop-up menu before the new update.

These changes make the app a little faster and easier to use and could possibly point to a focus on photography in Motorola’s upcomiong smartphones.

Source: 9to5Google

