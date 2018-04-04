News
PREVIOUS|

Sony reveals Spider-Man PS4 release date, gameplay details

Apr 4, 2018

7:07 PM EDT

0 comments

Spider-Man PS4

Sony and developer Insomniac Games have confirmed that the upcoming PlayStation 4 exclusive Spider-Man game is set to release on September 7th, 2018.

The news comes by way of Game Informer, which was given exclusive preview access to Spider-Man and currently has a feature story about the game in its magazine.

As part of its coverage, Game Informer spoke to creative director Bryan Intihar in a rapid-fire questions interview to learn more about the game.

In total, over 110 questions were asked — many of which were tongue-in-cheek — but some new gameplay details were revealed in the interview, including:

  • Longtime Spider-Man love interest Mary Jane Watson will be playable in certain parts of the game
  • Spider-Man will receive some enhancements on the 4K-capable PlayStation 4 Pro, although the game is locked at 30 frames-per-second on both the standard PlayStation 4 and the Pro
  • Players can unlock new skins for Spider-Man, including one based on the gritty 1930s ‘Noir’ version of the character
  • Spider-Man will level up and learn new abilities throughout the game
  • Players will be able to craft some kind items
  • The Shocker is confirmed as one of the villains
  • While many games in the past have had Spider-Man’s webs “magically” attach to the sky, this game will require his webbing to stick to buildings
  • No major original characters have been created for the game, as Insomniac instead wanted to draw from Marvel Comics’ large library of heroes and villains
  • Post-release downloadable content featuring new villains and story missions is planned

Sony and Insomniac promise more details will be revealed throughout the month.

Image credit: Sony

Source: Game Informer

Related Articles

Features

Jul 31, 2017

9:55 AM EDT

Sphero’s Spider-Man toy does some of what a spider can

Resources

Mar 28, 2018

12:41 PM EDT

Here are the free games coming to PlayStation Plus in April

News

Mar 28, 2018

11:48 AM EDT

Sony permanently cuts PlayStation VR bundle prices by over $100 in Canada

News

Jun 16, 2017

6:48 PM EDT

Sony announces ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ virtual reality experience

Comments