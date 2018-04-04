Sony reveals Spider-Man PS4 release date, gameplay details

Sony and developer Insomniac Games have confirmed that the upcoming PlayStation 4 exclusive Spider-Man game is set to release on September 7th, 2018.
The news comes by way of Game Informer, which was given exclusive preview access to Spider-Man and currently has a feature story about the game in its magazine.
As part of its coverage, Game Informer spoke to creative director Bryan Intihar in a rapid-fire questions interview to learn more about the game.
In total, over 110 questions were asked — many of which were tongue-in-cheek — but some new gameplay details were revealed in the interview, including:
- Longtime Spider-Man love interest Mary Jane Watson will be playable in certain parts of the game
- Spider-Man will receive some enhancements on the 4K-capable PlayStation 4 Pro, although the game is locked at 30 frames-per-second on both the standard PlayStation 4 and the Pro
- Players can unlock new skins for Spider-Man, including one based on the gritty 1930s ‘Noir’ version of the character
- Spider-Man will level up and learn new abilities throughout the game
- Players will be able to craft some kind items
- The Shocker is confirmed as one of the villains
- While many games in the past have had Spider-Man’s webs “magically” attach to the sky, this game will require his webbing to stick to buildings
- No major original characters have been created for the game, as Insomniac instead wanted to draw from Marvel Comics’ large library of heroes and villains
- Post-release downloadable content featuring new villains and story missions is planned
Sony and Insomniac promise more details will be revealed throughout the month.
Image credit: Sony
Source: Game Informer
Comments