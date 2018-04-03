Instagram limiting developer access to user data on the platform

Instagram is reducing the amount of user data that developers can access on the platform.
As spotted on Twitter and website Stack Overflow, the photo-sharing platform has dropped the number of times developers can pull from Instagram’s API from 5,000 calls per hour to 200 calls per hour.
Some developers have even had access to the API cut off entirely.
It’s currently unclear what kind of data Instagram is limiting developers from accessing or which developers are affected.
As well, a reason for the new limitations has yet to be revealed.
However, Instagram parent company Facebook is currently facing widespread criticism for allowing the firm Cambridge Analytica to access private data from over 50 million user accounts.
Therefore, some developers are suggesting that the limitations have been imposed to offer increased security on Instagram as a result.
Via: TechCrunch
