SyrupCast Podcast Ep. 164: MV-and-No with Christine Dobby and Emily Jackson

This week on the SyrupCast, MobileSyrup telecom editor Rose Behar is joined by Globe and Mail telecom reporter Christine Dobby and Financial Post telecom reporter Emily Jackson, to discuss the current state of Canada’s telecom environment.
Last week the CRTC released an updated ruling on MVNOs in Canada. The team discusses how this decision impacts Canadians and if it will help drop the cost of phone plans. The team also predicts what the remainder of CRTC chairman Ian Scott’s time with the regulatory body will look like and speaks about the new 600MHz auction framework.
The podcast then turns to facilities-based investment. The Big Three feel that since they’ve put a lot of money into networks, they should solely benefit from them. The smaller providers, on the flip side, feel they should be able to piggy back off of existing infrastructure. With the new MVNO ruling, this discussion is again at the forefront of the telecom scene.
Tune in to hear the SyrupCast team’s thoughts on all things telecom.
Emily shouts out the call centre operators that have to deal with people trying to better their phone plans. Rose gives her shoutout to Telus and Koodo raising their connection fee. Christine shouts out the podcast Note to Self.
