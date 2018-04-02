Apple using ‘New Gold’ shade for 2018 9.7-inch iPad

Something that hasn’t received a lot of press since the announcement of Apple’s new 2018 iPad, is the altered shade of gold the tech giant has chosen for back of the tablet’s ‘New Gold’ iteration.
The shade seems like the same colour that is used for the gold Apple Watch and the iPhone 8. Hue wise, it falls between ‘Rose Gold’ and the older gold colour Apple has used for devices in the past.
While we can’t confirm that all three devices use the same shade since we don’t have all the devices in those colours at the MobileSyrup offices currently, it seems likely that Apple will likely stick to one consistent colour across the gold version of its new devices
The cellular iteration of the new iPad also features a white bar along the top that nicely compliments this new gold flavour.
The 2018 Pad opting for this colour seems to define a trend of Apple shifting away from the old gold colour, to this new, more copper shaded gold. If this is actually a trend, it will be interesting to see if future MacBooks, or even if an alternate version of the iPhone X, eventually features this more champagne shade of gold.
The new gold iPad (2018).
The gold iPhone 6 Plus.
Comments