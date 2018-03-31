Are you interested in the Huawei P20 Pro?

This past week Chinese smartphone giant Huawei revealed two new handsets, the P20 and P20 Pro. While both smartphones include flagship features, the star of the show is the Huawei P20 Pro. The P20 Pro is the first ever smartphone with a triple rear-facing camera setup.
What’s the point of three cameras? The phone uses a combination of a 40-megapixel, a 20-megapixel, and a 8-megapixel sensor to take snap its shots. Take a look at MobileSyrup’s camera hands-on to learn more about the phone’s three cameras.
If three cameras weren’t enough, the device also features a 24-megapixel front-facing sensor, as well as a Kirin 970 processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, a notch that allows for facial recognition unlocking and a wide variety of eye-catching colours.
