Here’s how the new 9.7-inch iPad compares to the 10.5-inch iPad Pro

Check out the differences between Apple's mid-sized iPads

Mar 27, 2018

3:37 PM EDT

One of the most noteworthy features of Apple’s new education-focused 9.7-inch iPad is its support for the Apple Pencil.

The Pencil previously only worked with iPad Pro models, so this iPad refresh has brought the variants closer together in similarity.

Below, find a comparison between the new $429 CAD 2018 9.7-inch iPad and the slightly larger $869 CAD 10.5-inch iPad Pro that shows what features might warrant the $440 price difference.

Update 03/27/2018: The previous version of this comparison had the the dimensions in millimetres for the new iPad in both slots and an update has fixed this.

